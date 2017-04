July 10 The Bidvest Group :

* Bidvest Acquires controlling interests in Gruppo Dac S.P.A. and PCL 24/7 Ltd

* Aggregate purchase consideration is approximately 95 million pounds

* Acquired a 60 pct interest in Gruppo Dac S.P.A. a leading Italian foodservice provider as well as a significant controlling stake in PCL 24/7 limited