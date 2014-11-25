Nov 25 Bidvest Group Ltd :
* Divisional day - Management update on general trading
conditions November 25 2014
* Start to financial year has been good for food group, with
solid results being achieved from all component parts of
business
* Weak trading conditions have continued into Q1 of 2015
financial year
* There appears to be low confidence in SA economy at moment
and customers seem hesitant, delaying buying decisions
* Overall trading results for Southern Africa in Q1 are
below expectation
* Trading in October in International Food Group has been
positive and similar results are expected in November
* Amended bee codes will present a challenge for corporate
sector and Bidvest is aggressively addressing changes
* Still doesn't exert management control over Adcock; says
position on control remains unchanged, management continues to
seek out acquisition opportunities
