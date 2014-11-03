JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's Bidvest Group
is no longer considering listing its food service
business in London, the conglomerate said on Monday, potentially
disappointing investors who had hoped to benefit from the
spin-off.
Bidvest, a sprawling company involved in businesses from
shipping to mop sales, has long acknowledged the need to
separate its food business from the rest of group, saying the
unit's true value was not reflected in its share price.
In September, Bidvest said it had hired Barclays
and Investec to evaluate a potential listing of the
unit, adding it would be increasingly difficult to fund an
overseas acquisition for the business with a South African
balance sheet.
However, the company said on Monday it was no longer
considering the move.
"The board has concluded that the potential listing will
not, in current circumstances, be in shareholders' best
interest," Bidvest said in a regulatory statement on Monday,
adding that its strategic review had identified other
opportunities that will be pursued.
The food service business, Bidvest's biggest division and
one that contributes more than half of the company's 183.6
billion rand ($17 billion) in sales, supplies pubs, restaurants
and hotels in Europe, South America and Asia.
Bidvest Chief Executive Brian Joffe is known as one of South
Africa's savviest dealmakers and has a long history of buying
underperforming companies and turning them around by focusing on
cash flow and streamlining operations.
Shares of Bidvest were down 1.7 percent at 298.32 rand in
early trade.
(1 US dollar = 11.0650 South African rand)
(Reporting by David Dolan; Editing by Edmund Klamann)