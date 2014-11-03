(Adds investor comment, shares and background)
JOHANNESBURG Nov 3 South Africa's Bidvest Group
on Monday jettisoned plans for a potential listing of
its food service arm, the second time it has balked at spinning
off the unit and disappointing investors who had bet on a hefty
pay-out from the move.
Bidvest, a sprawling company involved in businesses from
shipping to mop sales, has long acknowledged the need to
separate its food business from the rest of group, saying the
unit's true value has not been reflected in its share price.
In September it said it had hired Barclays and
Investec to evaluate a potential listing of the unit,
saying it would be increasingly difficult to fund an overseas
acquisition for the business with a South African balance sheet.
However, on Monday Bidvest said it was no longer considering
the listing, reminiscent of 2011 when it rejected buy-out bids
for the unit on the grounds they would not have benefitted
shareholders.
"The board has concluded that the potential listing will
not, in current circumstances, be in shareholders' best
interest," Bidvest said in a regulatory statement, adding its
strategic review had identified other opportunities that will be
pursued, without elaborating.
Bidvest had been looking to list the food service business
in London, where a number of flotations have been pulled
recently due to sliding equity markets and growing caution among
investors about prospects for the global economy.
The unit, Bidvest's biggest division and one that
contributes more than half of the company's 183.6 billion rand
($17 billion) in sales, supplies pubs, restaurants and hotels in
Europe, South America and Asia.
Shares of the company fell 3.4 percent to 293 rand, making
it the biggest decliner on Johannesburg's benchmark Top-40 index
.
"The market is obviously disappointed because this is the
second time this has happened," said Reuben Beelders, a
portfolio manager at Gryphon Asset Management in Cape Town,
which owns Bidvest shares.
However, Beelders pointed to the long-term ability of
Bidvest founder and chief executive Brian Joffe to create value
for shareholders.
"Operationally, he can extract value where others don't. One
can't argue with the value he has created over time."
Joffe is known as one of South Africa's savviest dealmakers
and has a long history of buying underperforming companies and
turning them around by focusing on cash flow and streamlining
operations.
(1 US dollar = 11.0650 South African rand)
