Sept 15 British waste management firm Biffa Plc
said on Thursday it intended to raise gross proceeds of about
270 million pounds ($358 million) via a London listing, as it
looks to consolidate a fragmented market.
Biffa said it would repay expenses related to a government
claim and its current debt using the proceeds raised from its
initial public offer, which is expected to see its shares
admitted to London's premium listing next month.
The offer would consist of new shares issued by Biffa as
well as the sale of existing shares by selling shareholders, the
company said.
($1 = 0.7553 pounds)
