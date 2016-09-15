Sept 15 British waste management firm Biffa Plc said on Thursday it intended to raise gross proceeds of about 270 million pounds ($358 million) via a London listing, as it looks to consolidate a fragmented market.

Biffa said it would repay expenses related to a government claim and its current debt using the proceeds raised from its initial public offer, which is expected to see its shares admitted to London's premium listing next month.

The offer would consist of new shares issued by Biffa as well as the sale of existing shares by selling shareholders, the company said. ($1 = 0.7553 pounds) (Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)