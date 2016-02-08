BANGKOK Feb 8 Shares in Thailand's Big C Supercenter surged more than 9 percent to a year high on Monday after France's Casino Group agreed to sell its majority stake in the Thai hypermarket operator to TCC Group.

At 0303 GMT, Big C shares were up 9.6 percent to 249 baht, the highest since late January 2015, while the overall market index was up 0.16 percent.

Shares in Berli Jucker Public Co, the flagship company in the consumer product business Thai tycoon Charoen Sirivadhanabhakdi's TCC Group, climbed 15.1 percent to 38 baht on expectation the company will benefit from the acquisition. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Simon Webb)