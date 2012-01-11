* Sees Q4 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs prev est $0.12-$0.24
* Q4 sales $226.7 mln vs est $232.2 mln
* Q4 same store sales down 2.1 pct
Jan 11 - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp cut its
quarterly earnings forecast and posted weak sales, as a
warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for its winter
merchandise, sending the company's shares down 13 percent in
after-hours trading.
The company expects to earn 2 cents per share to 5 cents per
share in the quarter, compared with its previous estimate of 12
cents a share to 24 cents a share.
"The holiday selling period was below expectations as our
results were heavily impacted by a lack of favorable winter
weather in most of our markets and a highly promotional
environment," Chief Executive Steve Miller said.
Fourth-quarter net sales remained at last year's $226.7
million.
Analysts were looking for sales of $232.2 million, according
to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Same-store sales fell 2.1 percent.
Shares of the company fell to $8.25 after the bell. They
closed at $9.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.