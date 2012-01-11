* Sees Q4 EPS $0.02-$0.05 vs prev est $0.12-$0.24

Jan 11 - Big 5 Sporting Goods Corp cut its quarterly earnings forecast and posted weak sales, as a warmer-than-expected weather hurt demand for its winter merchandise, sending the company's shares down 13 percent in after-hours trading.

The company expects to earn 2 cents per share to 5 cents per share in the quarter, compared with its previous estimate of 12 cents a share to 24 cents a share.

"The holiday selling period was below expectations as our results were heavily impacted by a lack of favorable winter weather in most of our markets and a highly promotional environment," Chief Executive Steve Miller said.

Fourth-quarter net sales remained at last year's $226.7 million.

Analysts were looking for sales of $232.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Same-store sales fell 2.1 percent.

Shares of the company fell to $8.25 after the bell. They closed at $9.47 on Wednesday on the Nasdaq.