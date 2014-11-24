Harley-Davidson's profit declines 25.6 pct on lower shipments
April 18 Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 25.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments.
Nov 24 Bigben Interactive SA :
* H1 revenue 73.9 million euros versus 68.2 million euros last year
* Sees FY revenue above 190 million euros and recurrent operating profit above 8 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom: +48 58 698 39 20)
April 18 Iconic motorcycle maker Harley-Davidson Inc reported a 25.6 percent fall in quarterly profit, hurt by a drop in shipments.
* Cardinal Health updates fiscal 2017 guidance; provides early outlook for future fiscal years