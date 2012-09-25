WASHINGTON, Sept 25 Biglari Holdings Inc
will pay an $850,000 civil penalty to settle a U.S. allegation
that it did not follow premerger reporting rules when it
acquired an interest in a restaurant chain, the U.S. Justice
Department said on Tuesday.
A proposed settlement between the company and the government
was filed in federal court in Washington, the department said.
Biglari acquired voting securities in Cracker Barrel Old
Country Store Inc in June 2011 and did not comply with
notification and waiting period requirements for transactions
over a certain size, the department said.