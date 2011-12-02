* Q3 EPS $0.17 vs est. $0.09

* Q3 sales $1.14 bln vs est. $1.13 bln

* Sees FY shr $2.85-$2.92 vs est. $2.89

Dec 2 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc's third-quarter profit beat Wall Street's expectations, helped by improving demand for its discounted products , and the company raised its full-year outlook heading into the key December selling season.

For the year, the company now expects to post earnings of $2.85-$2.92 a share, compared with analysts' expectations for earnings of $2.89 a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the quarter, the company reported net income of $4.2 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with $17.7 million, or 23 cents, a year ago.

Excluding items, it earned 17 cents a share.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn 9 cents a share.

Sales at the company -- which stocks its stores with merchandise that has been overproduced, discontinued or rejected by other retailers -- rose 8 percent to $1.14 billion, also surpassing expectations for sales of $1.13 billion.

Shares of the Columbus, Ohio-based Big Lots closed at $39.73 on Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.