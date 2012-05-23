* Q1 adj EPS $0.68 vs est $0.69
* Sees Q2 EPS $0.37-$0.42 vs est $0.54
* Sees FY12 adj EPS $3.25-$3.40
May 23 Close-out retailer Big Lots Inc
posted a lower-than-expected adjusted profit for the first
quarter and forecast earnings that fell well below Wall Street
estimates for the current quarter, hurt by declining margins.
The company, which stocks products that have been
overproduced, discontinued, or rejected by other retailers, said
it expects to earn 37 cents to 42 cents from continuing
operations in the current quarter.
Analysts estimate second-quarter earnings of 54 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Big Lots's first-quarter earnings fell to $40.7 million, or
63 cents per share, from $52.5 million, or 70 cents per share, a
year ago.
Excluding one-time charges related to a change in how the
company accounted for its inventory, Big Lots had earnings of 68
cents per share, below the 69 cents analysts anticipated.
Net profit margin declined to 3.1 percent from 4.3 percent a
year ago.
Sales rose 5.4 percent to $1.29 billion.
Big Lots' shares closed at $34.79 on Tuesday on the New York
Stock Exchange.