By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, April 1 Author Michael Lewis did not
defame a money manager in his best-selling 2010 book "The Big
Short," according to a federal judge in Manhattan.
In a lawsuit filed in 2011, Wing Chau, a manager of
collateralized debt obligations, and his firm Harding Advisory
LLC, accused Lewis of including a series of defamatory
statements in a chapter revolving around a 2007 dinner in Las
Vegas that included Chau and hedge fund manager Steven Eisman.
The book, which spent six weeks atop The New York Times'
list of hardcover nonfiction bestsellers, looks at the housing
and credit bubble during the 2000s that lead to the 2007
financial crisis.
Chau also named Eisman and the book's publisher W.W. Norton
& Co as defendants, over what he called "accusations of grave
professional misconduct, incompetence, and irresponsibility."
But U.S. District Judge George Daniels said the statements
were "non-actionable expressions of opinion," not "assertions of
fact that may properly serve as a basis for libel claims."
"A careful review of Chapter 6 of The Big Short indicates
that the challenged statements are incapable of being reasonably
susceptible to any defamatory meaning," Daniels wrote in a
ruling on Friday.
Moreover, Daniels said "many of the allegedly defamatory
statements about the plaintiffs are completely or substantially
true."
"We respectfully disagree with the court's decision and
intend to appeal," said Steven Molo, a lawyer for Chau.
W.W. Norton and a lawyer representing the firm and Lewis did
not immediately respond to requests for comment.
David Schulz, a lawyer for Eisman, declined to comment.
The case is Chau et al v. Lewis et al, U.S. District Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 11-01333.