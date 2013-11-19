BRIEF-Cognitive Logic Inc raises about $5 mln in equity financing
* Cognitive Logic Inc says raises about $5 million in equity financing - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2nx1q4I)
Nov 19 Big Yellow Group PLC : * Revenue performance in line with guidance following introduction of VAT on 1 October 2012 * H1 net rent per sq ft increased by 2.9 pct from 1 April 2013 * H1 adjusted profit before tax up 2 pct to 14.2 mln stg * Seasonal loss of occupancy in seven weeks since September end, down on last year at 32,000 sq ft * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here
SAN ANTONIO, April 3 A prominent wine industry businessman and financial manager pleaded guilty in federal court in San Antonio on Monday to stealing millions of dollars from retired National Basketball Association superstar Tim Duncan.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks remain ready to withstand the impact of a harsh domestic recession on loan book quality, the central bank said on Monday.