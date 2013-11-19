Nov 19 Big Yellow Group PLC : * Revenue performance in line with guidance following introduction of VAT on 1 October 2012 * H1 net rent per sq ft increased by 2.9 pct from 1 April 2013 * H1 adjusted profit before tax up 2 pct to 14.2 mln stg * Seasonal loss of occupancy in seven weeks since September end, down on last year at 32,000 sq ft * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here