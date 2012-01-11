* Q3 revenue up 8 pct at 16.2 mln stg

* Says improvement in domestic and business activity

Jan 11 Big Yellow Group Plc's third-quarter sales rose 8 percent on higher demand for its storage facilities from both domestic and corporate customers, and said it made a positive start to January.

The British firm, which helps people and businesses store merchandise, goods, equipment and furniture while moving homes and offices, posted revenue of 16.2 million pounds ($25.1 million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.

"Move-in activity in the wholly owned store portfolio was up 15 percent on the same quarter last year, reflecting an improvement in both domestic and business activity," the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Big Yellow's domestic customers, including individuals moving homes, occupy 65 percent of its storage space, while businesses take the rest. London and the South East account for 88 percent of the company's total sales.

The company, which competes with Safestore and Lok'n Store, is also constructing wholly owned stores in New Cross, South East London and Chiswick, West London.

Big Yellow, whose shares have gained 21 percent in value since the company posted a higher first-half pretax profit In November, were down 1 percent at 260 pence at 0810 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.