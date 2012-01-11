* Q3 revenue up 8 pct at 16.2 mln stg
* Says improvement in domestic and business activity
Jan 11 Big Yellow Group Plc's
third-quarter sales rose 8 percent on higher demand for its
storage facilities from both domestic and corporate customers,
and said it made a positive start to January.
The British firm, which helps people and businesses store
merchandise, goods, equipment and furniture while moving homes
and offices, posted revenue of 16.2 million pounds ($25.1
million) for the quarter ended Dec. 31.
"Move-in activity in the wholly owned store portfolio was up
15 percent on the same quarter last year, reflecting an
improvement in both domestic and business activity," the company
said in a statement on Wednesday.
Big Yellow's domestic customers, including individuals
moving homes, occupy 65 percent of its storage space, while
businesses take the rest. London and the South East account for
88 percent of the company's total sales.
The company, which competes with Safestore and
Lok'n Store, is also constructing wholly owned stores in
New Cross, South East London and Chiswick, West London.
Big Yellow, whose shares have gained 21 percent in value
since the company posted a higher first-half pretax profit In
November, were down 1 percent at 260 pence at 0810 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange.