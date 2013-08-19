Burnt carriages of a train that were set on fire by protesters are pictured at Khagaria in Bihar August 19, 2013. REUTERS/Stringer

NEW DELHI A train killed at least 34 people crossing a railway track in Bihar on Monday, triggering a protest by passengers who beat the driver unconscious, attacked other staff and torched a carriage, officials and media said.

Railways spokesman Anil Saxena said that some of those hit by the express train were Hindu pilgrims who had left two trains at Dhamara station, 180 km east of Patna, the capital of Bihar. Reports said dozens were injured.

"Passengers got out of the train, came on the track and they were moving on that track. That is the time they got run over," Arunendra Kumar, chairman of the Railway Board, told a news conference in New Delhi.

About 40 people on average die every day on India's vast but decrepit railway network. Many of the victims are slum dwellers who live near the lines and use them as open toilets. Some passengers fall off overcrowded commuter trains.

(Reporting By Sruthi Gottipati; Editing by Nick Macfie)