FRANKFURT Oct 13 Activist investor Cevian,
which holds a 25.6 percent stake in Bilfinger, plans
to nominate its candidate, former Metro and Daimler
executive Eckhard Cordes, as chairman of the German
company, three sources said.
"It is likely that Eckhard Cordes will be put forward as
chairman," one source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Bilfinger said earlier its interim chief executive and
finance chief would leave the company once replacements were
found, and interim CEO Herbert Bodner would not return to the
supervisory board as originally planned.
Herbert Walter, current chairman of the German construction
and services group, had already said he would step down next
month to make place for a second supervisory board member for
Cevian.
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Arno Schuetze)