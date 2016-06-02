* Sells real estate services unit to private equity group
EQT
* Bilfinger has had 6 profit warnings, 4 CEOs in two years
* Acting CEO says slimmed-down Bilfinger can be more agile
* Shares jump as much as 8 percent
(New throughout)
By Arno Schuetze and Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, June 2 Germany's Bilfinger
has agreed to sell its real estate services unit to private
equity group EQT for 1.2 billion euros ($1.3 billion), leaving
the former major German construction group focused solely on
industrial plant services.
The loss-making company has seen half a dozen profit
warnings and four chief executives in the past two years as it
struggled to reinvent itself, increasing the influence of 26
percent owner and activist shareholder Cevian.
"We have brought Bilfinger to a point where we can be more
flexible and agile," acting CEO Axel Salzmann told reporters on
Thursday.
Shares in Bilfinger were up as much as 8.2 percent at a
three-month high after the company's statement, which confirmed
what sources familiar with the matter previously told Reuters.
Bilfinger said it would plough most of the proceeds of up to
900 million euros back into its remaining business, although
final investment decisions would have to wait for the arrival of
new CEO Thomas Blades, expected in the third quarter.
UBS analysts said the price for the Building and Facility
unit, which gives Bilfinger an enterprise value of 1.4 billion
euros, was in line with its expectations. It values the business
at 11 times 2016 operating earnings (EBITA).
EQT said it would invest in the business and aimed to make
it Europe's top real estate services firm.
Bilfinger gave up its attempt to sell the power-plant
services business it put up for sale almost a year ago, saying
it would try to sell parts and restructure others, and would
re-include it in what it reports as continuing operations.
Bilfinger's last CEO said he would rebuild Bilfinger on the
twin pillars of Industrial and Building and Facility. He quit in
April, three months after the company said it was reviewing
unsolicited offers for Building and Facility.
"WARNING SIGNAL"
German construction union IG-BAU and metalworkers' union IG
Metall jointly condemned the sale.
"We have long warned that the once proud Bilfinger group
will not find a coherent path under management that acts
chaotically. The sale ... is another warning signal," said
IG-BAU deputy chief Dietmar Schaefers.
Bilfinger is now a shadow of its former self, having built
landmark structures like the Munich Olympic stadium in the 1960s
and 70s when it was still a household name.
To raise profit margins, it began moving out of construction
and buying up service providers in the 2000s, but in the past
few years its core customer sectors ran into trouble - first
utilities, then oil and gas and petrochemicals.
As business dried up, structural weaknesses were exposed. A
succession of managers including ex-Hesse state premier Roland
Koch tried in vain to gain control of what had become a
sprawling empire of autonomous service companies.
The real-estate services business whose sale was agreed on
Thursday was the most profitable business left.
"The supervisory board stands clearly behind management's
decision to sell Building and Facility," Chairman Eckhard
Cordes, a Cevian partner, said in a statement, adding that
Cevian would support new CEO Blades's investment plans.
The new core business, Industrial, provides plant services
for industries such as chemicals and energy. It had 3.65 billion
euros of output last year - a measure used in the construction
industry of work done in the period - and core profit of 128
million. It employs 30,000 people.
Deutsche Bank and Bank of America Merrill Lynch advised
Bilfinger on the sale. Goldman Sachs advised EQT and Citigroup
advised Bilfinger's supervisory board.
($1 = 0.8965 euros)
(Additional reporting and writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing
by William Hardy and David Holmes)