FRANKFURT, June 15 German building and industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger aims to expand its reach in foreign markets through acquisitions, its chief executive told a German newspaper.

"By early 2013, you will see acquisitions in the United States and Asia," Roland Koch told business daily Handelsblatt in an interview published on Friday.

He said the company was also planning to "expand the share of business" in India, Southeast Asia and the Gulf region, but did not elaborate further.

Asked whether he was concerned about the possibility of a hostile takeover as was the case with Spanish builder ACS's acquisition of a majority stake in peer Hochtief , Koch said: "There are no such signals".

Sweden-based financial investor Cevian Capital holds 15.01 percent in Bilfinger as of March, according to Bilfinger's website.