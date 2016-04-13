* Utnegaard to step down on April 30

* Bilfinger aims to announce new CEO shortly

* Shares up 1.4 percent (Adds source on strategy, analyst comment, details on financial performance, updates shares)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, April 13 The chief executive of Bilfinger quit unexpectedly on Wednesday after less than a year, spelling fresh upheaval for the struggling German engineering services group.

Per Utnegaard, who took over on June 1, 2015 at the behest of activist investor Cevian, will step down with effect from April 30 for what the company described as personal reasons.

Bilfinger said its supervisory board was already in talks with potential successors, and it aimed to announce the appointment of a new CEO shortly. Finance chief Axel Salzmann will take over in the interim.

A Bilfinger source said Utnegaard had not quit over strategic differences with the supervisory board, and the company's ability to negotiate deals would not be hindered.

Bilfinger shares were up 1.4 percent at 0832 GMT, slightly underperforming the German mid-cap index.

"It shows once more that the group is in trouble," said Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel, who rates Bilfinger "sell".

Utnegaard was appointed as part of a management overhaul instigated by 26 percent shareholder Cevian after the company issued six profit warnings in a year as a shift out of construction and into services went wrong.

The group is contemplating a breakup after receiving what it described as unsolicited offers for building and facility management, its most successful business.

A company source said it would announce its decision soon.

It is also trying to sell its power plant services unit, which was the first of its businesses to run into trouble.

Bilfinger made a net loss of 489 million euros ($553 mln) for 2015 and adjusted operating profit of 186 million euros on output of 6.48 billion - representing a margin of 2.9 percent.

Utnegaard, on becoming CEO, vowed to rebuild the group on the twin pillars of industrial services and the building and facility management unit whose ownership is now in question.

Bilfinger confirmed its 2016 guidance on Wednesday.

The group is also under internal and external investigation on suspicion that employees of a subsidiary paid bribes to public officials in Brazil in connection with orders related to the 2014 World Cup. ($1 = 0.8846 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Maria Sheahan and Susan Fenton)