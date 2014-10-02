(Refiles to remove extraneous text)

FRANKFURT Oct 2 German industrial services and building firm Bilfinger said on Thursday its supervisory board Chairman Bernhard Walter would step down next month to allow shareholder Cevian to assume a second seat on the board.

The move comes days after Swedish activist investor Cevian raised its stake in Bilfinger to 25.6 percent.

Bilfinger said the supervisory board would elect a new chairman once the new member had been named. (Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Georgina Prodhan)