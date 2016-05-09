(Adds job cuts, building and facility sale process, CFO
comment)
BERLIN May 9 Bilfinger will cut jobs
at its Mannheim base in Germany and tighten administration to
cut costs by about 100 million euros ($113.85 million) per year
over the medium-term.
The loss-making engineering services group did not say how
many jobs would be affected and said cost savings would start
taking effect next year with the bulk of savings to be recorded
from 2018. It had 56,367 employees at end-2015, according to its
website.
Bilfinger issued six profit warnings in a year after its
shift from construction into services ran into difficulties.
Activist investor Cevian, which owns a 26 percent stake in
Bilfinger, instigated a management overhaul at the group last
year.
The company said a review process to possibly sell building
and facility management, its most successful business, was at an
advanced stage. Bilfinger said talks with bidders would continue
in earnest and the process could be completed within the next
two to three weeks.
"Through intelligent investments in the future and leaner
cost structures, we enhance the performance of our business
model," finance chief Axel Salzmann said, predicting
multi-million euro investments in IT in coming years.
Salzmann will remain as CEO until Thomas Blades, the head of
industrial gases firm Linde's Americas business, takes
over by the third quarter of 2016 at the latest.
($1 = 0.8783 euros)
(Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)