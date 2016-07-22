FRANKFURT, July 22 Swedish private equity group
EQT has put up for sale part of the real estate services
business it bought from Germany's Bilfinger for 1.2
billion euros ($1.3 bln) less than two months ago, two sources
close to the matter said.
EQT has asked Deutsche Bank to find a buyer for the
buildings construction part of the business, the sources said.
It has approached several construction groups and a deal may be
finalised as early as August, they said.
Peers include Strabag, Porr and Vinci
.
EQT said in June when it bought the whole asset that it
would invest in the business and aimed to make it Europe's top
real estate services firm. The part now up for sale specialises
in constructing retail and commercial buildings.
German weekly Der Spiegel reported earlier on Friday that
EQT planned to divest part of the asset. EQT and Deutsche Bank
declined to comment.
Loss-making Bilfinger has issued half a dozen profit
warnings and seen four chief executives depart in the past two
years as it struggled to reinvent itself, increasing the
influence of 26 percent owner and activist shareholder Cevian.
Bilfinger said in June that it would plough most of the
proceeds from the sale of its real estate services unit back
into its other businesses.
($1 = 0.9079 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Susan Fenton)