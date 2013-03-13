MANNHEIM, Germany, March 13 German industrial
services and construction company Bilfinger plans to
look closely at the services businesses rival Hochtief
plans to sell, Chief Executive Roland Koch said on Wednesday.
Koch told the company's annual press conference he wanted to
make sure that his expectations for profitability are met before
deciding on making a bid.
Hochtief said on Feb. 28 it would sell its service
businesses, which have more than 5,500 employees, as part of
plans to concentrate on its construction activities.
Hochtief, controlled by Spanish group ACS, is
expecting to get up to 170 million euros ($220 million) for the
division, German magazine Wirtschaftswoche said on Saturday.
Interest from a range of European companies has driven up
the price, it said, quoting an un-named manager.
Finland's YIT, Denmark's ISS, Vinci
and Cofely of France, Strabag and German rival
Bilfinger were all interested, the magazine said.
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)