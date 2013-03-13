* Bilfinger says profitability of unit key to decision
* Says market for facility services worth billions
(Adds research, CEO comments, detail)
By Peter Dinkloh
MANNHEIM, Germany, March 13 Germany's Bilfinger
will look closely at a rival facility and energy
management business that Hochtief plans to sell as it
seeks to tap a growing market in making buildings more energy
efficient, Bilfinger's chief executive said.
Bilfinger is seeking to benefit from a European Union drive
to curb carbon dioxide emissions and help build offshore
windparks, modernise and revamp power plants and cut energy use
in buildings.
The business, which Hochtief is selling to focus on becoming
one of the biggest infrastructure providers worldwide, would
have to fulfil Bilfinger's expectations of profitability, Chief
Executive Roland Koch said on Wednesday.
Bilfinger would be joining a number of bidders including
Finland's YIT, Denmark's ISS, Vinci
and Cofely of France, according to German magazine
WirtschaftsWoche.
Austria's Strabag already said it was interested in the
business. Hochtief, which is controlled by Spain's ACS,
is expecting to get up to 170 million euros ($221 million) for
the division, the magazine said.
"Modernising commercial real estate will be very
interesting," Bilfinger Chief Koch said. "The market for
efficiency increases will be worth billions... It's an area that
will grow dramatically as companies expect they will become
subject of government regulation."
Excluding a possible takeover of the Hochtief unit,
Bilfinger reiterated a forecast that its operating earnings
adjusted for disposals would rise for a sixth consecutive year
in 2014 thanks to bigger profits from servicing industrial
plants and power stations.
($1 = 0.7680 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)