FRANKFURT, March 21 Bilfinger Berger CEDO says * might be realistic to assume that Cevian aims for seat on supervisory board at AGM in 2013 * is seeking takeovers mainly for industrial and power services unit * plans to sell 18 infrastructure projects in Q1, to book gain of 50 mln eur * plans more takeovers in Asia (Reporting By Arno Schuetze)