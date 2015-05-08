FRANKFURT May 8 Bilfinger workers will fight further job cuts at the struggling German engineering services group, its works council said in a letter to management.

Bilfinger is in the process of cutting 1,250 jobs as part of an efficiency programme and another 370 at its power division, which has suffered worst from budget cuts at German utilities reeling from the country's switch to greener energy.

The works council has until now cooperated with the cuts, which represent about 5 percent of the workforce, but is no longer prepared to do so, it said in the letter seen by Reuters.

The letter signed by the head of the works council is dated April 23, the day after Bilfinger issued its fifth profit warning since last June.

"The instrument of job cuts is resorted to far too readily," it said. "The group works council will oppose them and will not accept any job cuts or plant closures without resistance."

"The works council demands a constructive and future-oriented debate in which short-term measures to cut costs and jobs do not play a central role."

A Bilfinger spokesman confirmed the company had received the letter and considered it but said management had not responded because the company's strategic direction would have to be decided by its new leadership.

Bilfinger has been run by interim Chief Executive Herbert Bodner since last August, when Roland Koch quit as CEO after the second profit warning.

Bodner has signalled that further deep cost cuts are likely as utilities reduce spending still further while project-management rivals compete harder for contracts outside the energy sector.

New CEO Per Utnegaard, a 55-year-old Norwegian who is currently chief of private equity-owned Swissport, is due to start at Bilfinger next month. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir)