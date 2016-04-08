FRANKFURT, April 8 German engineering services
group Bilfinger is in talks with France's Engie
and buyout group EQT about a potential sale of its
Building and Facility unit, people familiar with the matter
said.
Bilfinger has asked for a new round of offers after bids
worth 1 billion to 1.1 billion euros ($1.1-1.25 billion), handed
in last month, were deemed too low, the sources said.
Other initial suitors, such as CBRE and JLL,
are currently no longer pursuing the topic, while buyout group
Triton remained interested but was unlikely to present a
competitive offer, they said.
Bilfinger is hoping to fetch at least 1.3 billion euros from
the sale of the business, which last year posted earnings before
interest, taxes, and amortisation of 148 million euros on 2015
sales of 2.9 billion euros.
The company is hoping to make a decision in the next four to
six weeks but may still decide to keep the business, the sources
said. Bilfinger has said it intends to update markets on its
strategy in mid-May.
Bilfinger and the potential buyers declined to comment.
Bilfinger, 26 percent owned by activist investment firm
Cevian, said in January it was considering selling its most
profitable businesses, raising the prospect of investors getting
a return from the struggling group but leaving it dependent on a
volatile energy market.
Bilfinger sought the help of Bank of America and Deutsche
Bank to review bids from peers and private equity groups.
Last month, Bilfinger scrapped its dividend for 2015 and
said it was at the beginning of a major transformation that will
take time.
($1 = 0.8781 euros)
(Reporting by Arno Schuetze; additional reporting by Alexander
Hübner, Georgina Prodhan and Geert De Clercq; editing by Susan
Thomas)