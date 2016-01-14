* Receives offers, no decision on sale
* Sale would mean change to strategy
* Bilfinger trying to recover after profit warnings
(Adds more detail on strategy)
BERLIN, Jan 14 German engineering services group
Bilfinger said it received offers for the main
division of its building and facility segment, one of its two
core businesses.
Bilfinger said it had retained advisors after receiving
expressions of interest in the division and had on Wednesday
decided to review the offers that followed.
"The subsequently received offers will now be analyzed in
detail," Bilfinger said in a statement released at midnight,
without providing details of the bidders or the price.
Bilfinger said a decision has not yet been taken on a sale.
A deal could mean a change to its decision, unveiled in October
by new Chief Executive Per Utnegaard, to focus on two divisions,
industrial and building and facility.
Bilfinger said in November that it expected the building and
facility segment to reach output volume of about 2.8 billion
euros in 2015.
Bilfinger in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and
Munich Olympic stadium but in recent years switched from the
construction industry to power and industrial plant servicing,
only to be caught out by crises in first the utilities and later
the petrochemicals sectors that were its major clients.
Bilfinger put its power unit, blamed for a series of profit
warnings, up for sale in June and bids are expected in
mid-January.
In October it identified further businesses with more than 1
billion euros ($1.09 billion) of output whose future it would
consider during 2016.
($1 = 0.9189 euros)
(Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)