* Bilfinger gets offers for Building and Facility segment

* Segment had been identified as one of two main pillars

* Sale would leave company exposed to energy sector

* Offers value unit at about 1.7 billion euros - source (Adds unit valution, adviser's name)

By Ilona Wissenbach and Arno Schuetze

FRANKFURT, Jan 14 German engineering and services company Bilfinger is considering selling its most profitable businesses, raising the prospect of investors getting a return from the struggling group but leaving it dependent on a volatile energy market.

Under new management installed by activist investor Cevian, Bilfinger issued a surprise midnight statement saying it had hired advisers to review unsolicited offers of interest for its building, facility services and real estate divisions.

The company said it had not yet decided whether to sell the divisions, which together have annual sales of about 2.4 billion euros ($2.6 billion), or more than a third of the group's total.

Bilfinger has sought the help of Bank of America and Deutsche Bank - which is also advising on its Power unit sale - to review the current bids from peers and private equity groups, three people familiar with the matter said.

One of the people said that the offers valued the unit at about 1.7 billion euros ($1.84 billion) including debt.

People familiar with the industry said that the Bilfinger unit may make a good fit for competitors like Spie, Vinci, Cofely, CBRE or JLL.

The 125-year-old company did not name the parties who had expressed interest in the divisions.

"Cevian hasn't been lazy. But the elephant in the room is what will happen to Bilfinger once that unit may be sold," a person close to the matter said.

A sale would leave Bilfinger, once a revered name in German civil engineering, with just its industrial plant servicing business, which is highly exposed to the oil and gas market and has been hit hard by low energy prices.

"It surprised me completely. We're talking about a core business. If it happens, one could truly call it the breakup of a renowned company," said a supervisory board source who asked not to be named.

"It stands to reason that Cevian's wish for a return on its investment in Bilfinger is one of the grounds."

Bilfinger's market capitalisation is 1.84 billion euros and it also has pension liabilities and debt of about 800 million.

DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Reigbar, who has a "buy" rating on Bilfinger, wrote: "The news might raise hopes that Bilfinger's individual sum of the parts might have a higher value than the current market cap."

But Bankhaus Lampe analyst Marc Gabriel pointed out the potential pitfalls. "If it sells its only pearl, the only thing left will be a non-growing industrial services business," he wrote in a note, reiterating his "sell" rating on the stock.

Bilfinger's shares traded 3.2 percent higher at 41.28 euros by 1627 GMT, and were the second-biggest gainers in a 1.5 percent-weaker German mid-cap index.

PROFIT WARNINGS

Bilfinger in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic stadium, but it shed most of its construction operations in pursuit of higher-margin services businesses after a strategy shift in the early 2000s.

The strategy turned sour, however, as many of Bilfinger's service contracts were with utilities and petrochemicals customers who cut back sharply on investments, hit by a switch to renewable energy and plunging oil prices.

Bilfinger warned on profits six times between the summers of 2014 and 2015 as the situation deteriorated rapidly. That prompted 26-percent shareholder Cevian to install a new chairman, its second board member, and then a new chief executive and finance chief.

Cevian, which has a policy of buying stakes in companies whose parts it sees as being more valuable than the whole, has sunk more than 600 million euros into Bilfinger since it began acquiring shares in 2011, according to Reuters calculations. Its stake is currently worth about 471 million euros.

CEO Per Utnegaard, who took over last June, said in October he would build the group on the twin pillars of Industrial, the industrial plant-services business, and Building and Facility.

"A decision on... a potential adjustment of the two-pillar strategy which may be required thereby has not been taken," Bilfinger said in its announcement on Wednesday night.

Utnegaard has already put Bilfinger's power plant servicing unit up for sale, a deal he hopes to conclude by mid-year.

Bilfinger is also in talks with German private equity group Triton over the sale of its Water Technologies division, the remaining part of Building and Facility, for roughly 200 million euros, people familiar with that deal said. ($1 = 0.9219 euros) (Writing by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Keith Weir, Greg Mahlich)