FRANKFURT, Aug 5 Struggling German engineering services group Bilfinger has launched the sale of its Water Technologies unit as it continues to streamline its activities following six profit warnings in a year, two people familiar with the matter said.

They said Bilfinger's new Chief Executive Per Utnegaard has hired investment bank Lazard to find a buyer for the unit, which makes filters, water treatment technology and gear for water wells.

First information packages on the Water Technologies unit have already been sent to prospective buyers, which include mid-market private equity funds, the sources said.

Bilfinger said in a statement: "As is known, Bilfinger is reviewing its business portfolio. In connection with this, the company is investigating various strategic options for the Water Technologies division."

"A decision as to whether the division should be put up for sale has not yet been taken," it said, adding it was conducting a market evaluation to help it decide what the best long-term prospects were for the business.

Lazard declined to comment.

Under top shareholder and activist investor Cevian, now in the driving seat after replacing Bilfinger's chairman, the company has put its power-plant services unit up for sale and is conducting a comprehensive review of its remaining businesses.

Water Technologies has about 30 million euros ($32.60 million) in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation and may reap a valuation of about 8 times that, one of the sources said.

Bilfinger acquired the unit, originally named Passavant, in 1988 and strengthened it with several follow-on acquisitions, among other with the filter activities of Italy's Diemme in 2011 and with U.S. filter maker Johnson Screens in 2013.

Earlier this month, Bilfinger mandated Deutsche Bank for the sale of loss-making unit Power, which is mainly to blame for the profit warnings. Bankers expect it to fetch a price in a range of 750 million euros to over 1 billion euros.

Bilfinger no longer defines Water Technologies as core as much of the unit is the actual building of filter and water treatment systems, while the Bilfinger group has shifted its focus to providing facility services.

Several more small Bilfinger business units have also been put up for sale, sources familiar with the matter said. ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Additional reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Victoria Bryan and David Evans)