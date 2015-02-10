* Axel Salzmann named CFO from April 1
* CEO candidate still to agree start date
* Swissport CEO Utnegaard is preferred candidate -sources
FRANKFURT, Feb 10 Loss-making German industrial
services group Bilfinger named Axel Salzmann as its
new finance chief on Tuesday and said it had a clear preference
for a new chief executive.
Bilfinger issued four profit warnings last year as it was
hit by difficult conditions in the energy market and a cyclical
downturn in chemicals that put customer projects on hold. It has
been looking for new leadership for several months.
Sources close to the supervisory board have told Reuters
that Bilfinger's choice for CEO to lead it out of its current
troubles is Per Utnegaard, currently CEO of Swiss airport
services group Swissport.
"The (CEO) appointment will be made as soon as the candidate
has reached agreement with his current employer over the timing
of his departure," Bilfinger said in a statement, without saying
who the candidate was.
Utnegaard is a transport and logistics industry veteran who
has held senior management roles at Deutsche Post and
TNT before becoming Swissport CEO in 2007.
Salzmann will start on April 1. He has been chief financial
officer of German broadcast group ProSiebenSat.1
since 2008, joining shortly after a private equity buyout of a
majority of the company.
Bilfinger has a new chairman, automotive and retail veteran
Eckhard Cordes, and is now 26 percent owned by Sweden-based
European activist investor firm Cevian.
