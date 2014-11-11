* Former Metro CEO, Daimler executive named chairman
* Shares have halved since April after four profit warnings
* Facing big loss, activist investor Cevian drives shakeup
* Watchdog checking possible insider trading in Bilfinger
shares
(Adds detail on Bilfinger's transformation to services group,
updates shares)
By Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach
FRANKFURT, Nov 11 German industrial group
Bilfinger installed corporate veteran Eckhard Cordes
as chairman on Tuesday, hoping he can get the company back on
track after a string of profit warnings that have hammered its
shares.
The German's appointment is part of a reshuffle driven by
top shareholder Cevian, a Swedish-based European activist
investment firm. He inherits a company in turmoil whose top
management members have all either left or are about to do so.
Chief Executive Roland Koch was booted out in August after
issuing two profit warnings in a little over a month. Since
then, the company has warned on profits two more times, most
recently last week.
The German financial watchdog Bafin said on Tuesday that it
was checking for possible insider trading in Bilfinger's shares
following the profit warnings.
A former CEO at Germany's largest retailer Metro, Cordes has
his work cut out for him.
Bilfinger has for years been transforming itself from a
civil engineering and construction firm with low profit margins
to a high-margin services group that designs, maintains or
modernises industrial facilities such as oil rigs or wind energy
parks as well as building them.
But the transformation of the Mannheim-based company has
been complicated by the slow pace at which Bilfinger has
integrated hundreds of small acquisitions it made over the years
into its business, as well as by a crisis in Germany's energy
sector, home to some of its biggest clients.
Some company insiders believe middle managers exaggerated
the performance of their units to please Koch, a former
politician in Chancellor Angela Merkel's Christian Democrat
party who was once seen as a rival to the German leader.
"Uncertainty will remain high for the next three to six
months. But after four profit warnings, expectations are rather
low. The risk of a further fall in the share price... is quite
limited, said Ingo Schmidt, an analyst at Hamburger Sparkasse.
Shares in Bilfinger, which have halved in value since April,
gained after the Cordes announcement but eased back later and
were up 0.9 percent at 45.90 euros by 1555 GMT.
Cordes has the corporate experience that Koch lacked. The
63-year-old son of a leather salesman is an assertive,
well-connected manager who pushed through a tough reorganisation
at carmaker Daimler.
He had less success however, in his subsequent posts at
German family-owned investment company Haniel and later at
Metro, one of Haniel's investments.
Cordes tried to sell or spin off Metro units including
department-store chain Kaufhof and consumer-electronics unit
Media-Saturn, but fell victim to a power struggle that hindered
the restructuring and cost him his job in 2012.
More recently, as head of the powerful "Ost Ausschuss", a
lobby group for German firms that do business in eastern Europe,
he has urged caution in sanctioning Russia.
The hopes of Cevian now hang on Cordes, who as chairman of
Bilfinger's supervisory board urgently needs to put a new
executive team in place.
Cevian began buying shares in Bilfinger shortly after Koch
was named CEO in 2011 and has since built up a 26 percent stake,
the biggest share it holds in any firm, at a cost of roughly 800
million euros ($994 million), according to Reuters calculations.
The stake is now worth about 535 million euros.
Bilfinger takes Cevian, which has also stakes in European
companies including British security firm G4S and
Swedish truckmaker Volvo, into new territory.
"This investment is hard to compare with others Cevian has
done," said a source familiar with Cevian's thinking, saying its
typical analytical approach had failed to improve performance in
this case, forcing it to act more radically. "This is probably
the most activist approach they've ever taken," he said.
(1 US dollar = 0.8048 euro)
(Additional reporting by Matthias Inverardi and Maria Sheahan;
Editing by Noah Barkin and David Stamp)