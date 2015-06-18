* CFO says there is interest from potential buyers of Power
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, June 18 German engineering services
firm Bilfinger plans to sell the power-plant unit
blamed for six profit warnings as a first step in what could be
a more drastic restructuring, its chief executive said two weeks
after taking over.
Germany's policy switch towards renewable energy has caused
upheaval in its power market and hurt Bilfinger's utility
clients, squeezing the company and exposing internal failings.
Bilfinger said a further writedown of the unit, which
accounted for about a fifth of Bilfinger's output in 2014 and
which services the nuclear and fossil fuel plants threatened in
the push for renewables, would push it to a "significant" net
loss for the first half and possibly a full-year loss.
Shares in Bilfinger plunged more than 16 percent to a
six-year low on Thursday as investors wondered whether worse was
to come and feared the company would stop paying a dividend.
Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House
and the Munich Olympic Stadium, has lost two-thirds of its value
since April last year and is now worth about 1.7 billion euros
($1.9 billion).
Former Swissport CEO Per Utnegaard only arrived on June 1,
brought on board by new Chairman Eckhard Cordes, an ex-Daimler
and Metro executive installed by European
activist investment firm Cevian, which owns 26 percent of
Bilfinger.
Asked if he had acted too quickly, he said: "If I look at
the results of Power in the last three or four years, I would
rather ask why the strategy did not change earlier."
Former CEO and ex-Hesse state premier Roland Koch quit last
August after Bilfinger's second profit warning.
Some shareholders blame Koch for the company's problems,
saying he was wrong to sell the traditional construction
business that could have helped balance out the more volatile,
project-based services business on which he chose to focus.
The move, however, was started under his predecessor and
later interim CEO, Herbert Bodner.
DZ Bank analyst Jasko Terzic wrote in a note: "We do believe
that this quick decision indicates that the business environment
remains weak and that the project management (execution, risk
controlling) suffers from severe problems."
"This should result in another high loss bottom-line and put
the dividend at risk, in our view," said Terzic, keeping his
"sell" rating on the stock.
BUYER INTEREST
Power made adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA) of just 8 million euros ($9 million) on
output of 1.45 billion last year as German utility customers
slashed spending.
Bilfinger said the unit, which employs 11,000 people, would
do better under a more internationally focused owner capable of
investing in growing the business outside Germany.
The German company's competitors in the energy sector
include Alpiq, Alstom, Balcke-Duerr, Doosan
Babcock, Mitsubishi-Hitachi and Shaw.
Chief Financial Officer Axel Salzmann said there was already
interest from potential buyers of Power. Bilfinger aims to close
a sale within a year.
Salzmann said Bilfinger hoped to find a buyer for the unit
rather than spinning it off to existing shareholders or listing
it, and said Bilfinger did not expect to have to pay an acquirer
to take it off its hands.
Bilfinger said the unit was expected to make an adjusted
EBITA loss of up to 100 million euros this year, and output
would drop 15-20 percent. It will report the results as
discontinued operations.
The group has also run into oil price-related problems at
its Industrial unit, which provides services for oil and gas,
chemicals and steel plants.
Bilfinger said it could not rule out further restructuring
of its remaining businesses and was conducting a comprehensive
review, the results of which it planned to present to investors
at a capital markets day in October.
"Over the next months, we will see what kind of core
business we will have and why," Utnegaard told journalists on a
conference call.
But Salzmann, who also joined Bilfinger this year, said the
problems at Industrial were "not comparable" to those at Power.
($1 = 0.8772 euros)
