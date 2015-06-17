* Power unit sale seen completed within a year
* Substantial writedown to cause significant H1 net loss
* Shares fall 5.2 percent to five-year low
(Adds CEO comments, details on Nigeria, background)
By Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach
FRANKFURT/METZINGEN, Germany, June 17 German
engineering services firm Bilfinger plans to put its
Power business up for sale, its new chief executive said on
Wednesday, cutting its losses after five group profit warnings
in the past year.
The loss-making unit, which accounts for about a fifth of
Bilfinger's total output and employs 11,000 people, has failed
to keep pace with upheaval in Germany's energy sector that has
hit some of its biggest clients, while forays abroad have had
little success.
"We are confident that we will be able to find a new owner
with experience in the project business that can take advantage
of the future potential of the segment, primarily outside of
Germany," said CEO Per Utnegaard, who took over on June 1.
The unit carries out maintenance and servicing of power
plants. Utnegaard said the unpredictable project business, which
accounts for about 60 percent of the Power business's output, no
longer fitted Bilfinger's risk profile.
"Since the burdens of the Power business have increased
again, we wanted to act without further delay and start the sale
process," Utnegaard told Reuters by email. Bilfinger said it
aimed to close a deal within a year.
Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House
and the Munich Olympic Stadium, has already shed the
construction business that was once its core.
European activist investment firm Cevian, which has lost
money on paper on its now 26 percent holding in the company, has
two appointees on the supervisory board including the chairman,
and has supported the move towards higher-margin businesses.
SUBSTANTIAL IMPAIRMENT
Bilfinger said it expected the Power unit to make a
first-half adjusted operating (EBITA) loss of about 100 million
euros ($113 million), which it would report as discontinued
operations.
The unit made adjusted EBITA (earnings before interest, tax
and amortisation) of 8 million euros on output of 1.45 billion
euros in 2014.
A "substantial" goodwill impairment of the unit would,
however, lead to a significant first-half group net loss.
For its continuing operations - industrial plant services
and facility management - Bilfinger said it expected first-half
adjusted EBITA in the "mid-double-digit million-euro range",
compared with 87 million euros a year ago.
Shares in Bilfinger fell 5.2 percent in after-hours trading
in Frankfurt to 35.77 euros, their lowest level since
August 2009.
Bilfinger began several years ago to shift its emphasis to
services, where profit margins were higher than those it could
earn from constructing roads, bridges or buildings.
But the transformation went awry as Germany's so-called
Energiewende - the shift to renewable energy - caused important
Bilfinger customers such as utilities giants RWE and
E.ON to slash their budgets.
As the scale of Bilfinger's problems began to unfold last
year, Roland Koch - a former premier of the German state of
Hesse - quit as CEO. Former CEO Herbert Bodner was brought back
from the supervisory board to run the company in the interim.
Bilfinger's attempts to expand into often unfamiliar
territory abroad were largely unsuccessful, and on Wednesday the
company said it would sell its remaining 10 percent stake in a
subsidiary of Julius Berger Nigeria.
It said it expected net proceeds of about 100 million euros
from this and the already announced sale of its stake in the
parent Nigerian company in the second and third quarters.
($1 = 0.8879 euros)
(Editing by Susan Thomas and Pravin Char)