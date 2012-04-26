MILAN, April 26 Bilfinger Berger,
Germany's second-largest builder, has offered to buy Italian
real estate group Prelios's German assets, 51 percent
of its Italian assets, and 10 percent of its asset management
fund, a newspaper reported on Thursday.
The 200 million euro ($264 million) deal is at an initial
stage, with due diligence about to be concluded, Italian daily
Il Sole 24 Ore said, citing financial sources.
Prelios, formerly owned by tyremaker Pirelli, is
21 percent controlled by a syndicate composed of Assicurazioni
Generali, Camfin, the Benetton family's Edizione
holding, Intesa San Paolo, Mediobanca and
Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti.
Neither Bilfinger Berger nor Prelios was available for
comment.
Lazard and Banca IMI are advising on the deal, which has
received interest from other international real estate groups,
Il Sole said.
The deal would come weeks after German carmaker Audi
announced the acquisition of Italian motorcycle maker
Ducati.
($1 = 0.7585 euro)
(Reporting by Michel Rose; additiona reporting by Maria Sheahan
in Frankfurt)