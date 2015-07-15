FRANKFURT, July 15 Struggling German engineering
services firm Bilfinger has won two deals to manage
real estate for major European banks, a month after its new
chief executive took office.
Bilfinger said the two deals won by its Building and
Facility unit, its most successful business, were worth a total
of about 600 million euros ($661 million) over five years.
The German company is chaired by a representative of
activist investment group Cevian, its biggest shareholder, and
has put its power plant services unit up for sale after six
profit warnings within a year.
($1 = 0.9071 euros)
