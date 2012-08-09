Toshiba asks Western Digital again to drop challenge to Toshiba's chip business sale
TOKYO, June 7 Toshiba Corp on Wednesday asked Western Digital Corp once again to stop challenging the Japanese conglomerate's plans to sell its chip business.
FRANKFURT Aug 9 German industrial service provider Bilfinger Berger still has about 500 million euros ($617.85 million) earmarked for acquisitions in the coming quarters, its chief executive said on Thursday.
"We have invested about half of the 1 billion euros we said we had at our disposal," Roland Koch said during a conference call after the company published consensus-beating quarterly financial results.
He said Bilfinger could also continue making acquisitions after that money had been spent.
Bilfinger's most recent deal was the purchase of U.S.-based assembly and service specialist Westcon, announced in July, a move to diversify further from the construction sector.
($1 = 0.8093 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan)
LONDON, June 7 Taiwan's Evergreen and Hong Kong's OOCL said on Wednesday they had suspended shipping services to Qatar in another sign of trade pressure on the state after Arab states severed diplomatic ties this week.