BRIEF-Mathew Easow Research Securities' CEO Manoj Shetty resigns
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
MANNHEIM, Germany May 11 Bilfinger's ex-Chief Executive Per Utnegaard had "irregularities" with his travel expenses, which he has since paid back, Chairman Eckhard Cordes told shareholders at the company's annual meeting on Wednesday.
Utnegaard quit suddenly last month, leaving the struggling German engineering services group searching for a new CEO for the second time in under a year. Bilfinger said at the time he was leaving for personal reasons.
"There were irregularities with travel expenses," Cordes said, adding that no harm had been suffered by the company.
Bilfinger earlier reported a 5 percent drop in first-quarter output. (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Ilona Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Says Manoj Govinda Shetty, CEO of company, has tendered his resignation Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says qtrly NIM has increased by 8 basis points from 1.67% as on March 2016 to 1.75% as on March 2017 Source text: [Highlights of Q4 FY 17 (March 31, 2017) financial results vis-à-vis Q4 FY 16 (March 31, 2016) CASA increased by 22.41% to Rs 84,469 crore as on March 2017 from Rs 69,004 crore as on March 2016 and CASA is forming 31.46% of Aggregate Deposits as on March 2017 as against 25.97% of Aggregate Deposits as on March-2016. Retail Term Deposits have gone up by 22.28% from Rs 71,580 cro