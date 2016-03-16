* Dividend scrapped; consensus had been for 0.50 eur/shr
* 2016 output to fall sharply, profits to rise slightly
* Shares fall more than 5 percent
(Adds Q1 outlook, CEO on Building and Facility unit sale,
shares)
FRANKFURT, March 16 German engineering services
group Bilfinger scrapped its dividend for 2015 and
said it was at the beginning of a major transformation that will
take some time, sending its shares down more than 5 percent.
Bilfinger paid a dividend of 2.00 euros per share for 2014
and analysts had expected 0.50 euros per share for 2015 on
average, according to a Reuters poll.
The company, which issued six profit warnings within a year
and replaced its chief executive last June, said output would
fall sharply this year but adjusted operating and net profit
should rise slightly as it improves efficiency and cuts risks.
"We still have a lot to improve," CEO Per Utnegaard said in
Bilfinger's annual report published on Wednesday.
For the current quarter, Bilfinger said it expected earnings
before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) to match last
year's level, with lower output volume.
Bilfinger -- which built the Sydney Opera House and Munich
Olympic stadium and was once a revered name in German
construction -- has suffered operational and management setbacks
since turning away from building more than a decade ago.
The utilities and petrochemicals customers it courted in
pursuit of higher profit margins in services fell victim to
Germany's switch to renewable energy and a sharp drop in the oil
price, causing them to shut down plants and slash investments.
Bilfinger, 26 percent owned by activist investment firm
Cevian, is now contemplating a break-up after receiving
unsolicited offers for its Building and Facility division, its
most profitable business.
Utnegaard said the review of these offers would take another
few weeks and the group would give an update on its strategy
along with mid-term forecasts in May.
"A decision on a possible sale would have far-reaching
consequences for the future positioning and strategy of the
Group. The review is therefore being conducted with tremendous
care - the emphasis is on diligence over speed," he said.
Bilfinger confirmed it had made a net loss of 489 million
euros ($543 million) in 2015 due to a major writedown, a
collapse in business at its Power unit, and restructuring costs.
It has put the Power unit up for sale and hopes to conclude
a deal by mid-year. It gave no update on this process.
($1 = 0.9007 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; editing by Maria Sheahan and
Keith Weir)