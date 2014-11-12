* Sees Industrial unit orders lower, tough 2015

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Nov 12 Stricken German building and services group Bilfinger flagged problems in a second of its four divisions on Wednesday and cautioned it would take time to recover from a year it described as a "low point in the company's history".

Loss-making Bilfinger, which issued a fourth profit warning in five months last week, said its Industry unit was suffering from reduced investments and cost cuts among its chemicals and petrochemicals customers, who were in a cyclical downturn.

The problems come on top of issues that surfaced this year in Bilfinger's Power unit, where large European utilities have slashed spending on services as they grapple with the fallout of a switch to renewable energy in Germany.

Those issues helped spark the four profit warnings from the Mannheim-based company, which traces its origins back to 1880, prompting activist investor Cevian to increase its stake to 26 percent and install its own candidate as chairman.

Interim Chief Executive Ralf Bodner said, however, a break-up of the company was not under discussion and he was against scrapping the dividend, despite Bilfinger expecting a loss this year.

"I wouldn't advocate simply scrapping it just because we're negative below the line," he told reporters after the company reported results in line with its profit warning of last week.

Shares in Bilfinger, which have halved in value since April, rose 0.5 percent to 46.08 euros by 1502 GMT, defying a trend of falling German stocks, with the DAX down 1.6 percent.

Bodner said 2014 orders in its Industrial unit, which accounts for most of Bilfinger's profits and helps companies manage factory and refinery processes, would be below last year's, and little if any improvement could be expected in 2015.

Improving existing operations and continuing the integration of acquired businesses would remain the priority in the short term, Bodner said, but Bilfinger would need to turn again to foreign expansion and acquisitions to bolster its prospects.

He said Bilfinger, having largely effected a transformation from construction, would need to focus on smarter, higher-margin services, such as predicting and preventing problems at plants rather than reacting to them.

Bilfinger, 80 percent of whose output is in Europe, is integrating hundreds of small companies it bought in recent years, many of which had continued to be run independently. The integration exposed problems as the process sped up this year.

