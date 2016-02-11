* Bilfinger reviews offers for its Building and Facility arm

* Q4 adjusted EBITA 65 mln eur vs Reuters poll avg 42 mln

* Shares indicated up 1 pct, outperforming lower market (Adds share indication, analyst comment, details on activist investor)

By Georgina Prodhan

FRANKFURT, Feb 11 German industrial services company Bilfinger reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter profits on Thursday as it contemplates offers it has received for its most successful unit that may lead to a break-up of the group.

Bilfinger, under new management picked by activist investor Cevian, is reviewing offers for its Building and Facility arm, which just months ago was declared one of two pillars on which the struggling group would rebuild itself.

A sale would leave Bilfinger with only its Industrial division, which provides services to chemical, pharmaceutical and oil and gas customers and reported a 73 percent drop in core earnings in the quarter, with output volume down 5 percent.

"We still have a demanding 2016 ahead of us," Chief Executive Per Utnegaard said. "In addition to the necessary restructuring of the group, we will make targeted investments in growth initiatives to make Bilfinger fit for the future."

Fourth-quarter adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) at continuing operations fell 34 percent to 65 million euros ($73 million), above the average forecast of 42 million euros in a Reuters survey.

Output volume was flat at 1.7 billion euros - giving a profit margin of 3.8 percent - and orders rose 27 percent thanks to a 72 percent jump at Building and Facility.

Bilfinger shares were indicated to open 1 percent higher in Frankfurt, the only riser in the German mid-cap index. The blue-chip DAX was expected to open 1.3 percent lower.

"The figures are clearly above market expectations and Bilfinger clearly outperformed the guidance. This is positive given the fact that the market environment in the Oil & Gas sector deteriorated further in Q4," DZ Bank analyst Thorsten Reigber said.

"Nevertheless in our view the most important trigger for the share in the coming months are the future management plans for the overall strategic repositioning of the company," he wrote. We still think that a split-up of the group cannot be ruled out completely."

Bilfinger is due to publish detailed full-year results including a forecast on March 16.

The company in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House and the Munich Olympic stadium but began to exit construction years ago to focus on higher-margin services.

When its key customers in the utilities and petrochemicals sectors began to run into trouble Bilfinger was caught by surprise and was forced to issue six profit warnings between the summers of 2014 and 2015.

Cevian has sunk more than 600 million euros into Bilfinger since it began acquiring shares in 2011, on which it has made a paper loss of more than 100 million euros, according to Reuters calculations.

($1 = 0.8854 euros) (Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by David Goodman and Elaine Hardcastle)