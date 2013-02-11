FRANKFURT Feb 11 Germany's Bilfinger reported a 17 percent rise in full year 2012 operating earnings, in line with market expectations.

Earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation in 2012 were 466 million euros ($623.53 million), compared to 460 million euros expected on average by analysts in a Reuters poll. ($1 = 0.7474 euros) (Reporting By Peter Dinkloh)