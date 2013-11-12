FRANKFURT Nov 12 German engineering and services group Bilfinger, which counts Swedish activist investor Cevian as its biggest investor, posted third-quarter earnings on Tuesday that fell short of expectations and issued an disappointing outlook.

Quarterly earnings before interest, tax and amortisation (EBITA) dropped 9 percent to 95 million euros ($127 million) from 104 million in the same quarter a year earlier, missing the average estimate of 113 million from a Reuters poll.

Bilfinger said it no longer expected 2013 output to climb by around 100 million euros, instead forecasting roughly stable volumes of close to 8.6 billion euros. ($1 = 0.7459 euros) (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Jonathan Gould)