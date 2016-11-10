* Bilfinger CEO says expects more cuts in power division
* Third-quarter order backlogs and output volumes fall
* New strategy to be presented on Feb. 14, 2017
(Recasts to include CEO comments on potential job cuts)
FRANKFURT, Nov 10 Struggling German engineering
services firm Bilfinger will unveil a new cost cutting
programme in February including more job reductions at its power
division, new Chief Executive Thomas Blades said on Thursday.
Although the company is in the midst of implementing job
cuts at its headquarters in Mannheim, Germany, the scale of
potential staff reductions in other parts of the company has not
yet been determined, Blades said.
"We sold our building facilities division, and had to make
adjustments for that in our headquarters. In the divisions it is
different, we will adapt according to how each business
performs," Blades said in a call to discuss quarterly results.
Bilfinger has been plagued by mismanagement, strategy
U-turns and a collapse in its client base over the past few
years but is now trying to steer a steady course focused on its
plant engineering unit, which caters mainly to the oil and gas
sector.
The company said it would give more details on Feb. 14 of
its new strategy under Blades who took up his position in July
to become Bilfinger's fourth CEO in two years.
"In the power division we are missing orders and will have
to adjust the business accordingly. This will definitely cost
some jobs," said Blades, adding that a formal redundancy
programme had not yet been started.
Bilfinger said even though third-quarter operating profit
rose 40 percent, mainly thanks to one-off gain from the sale of
its real estate services division, order backlogs and the value
of work done both fell.
Bilfinger has suffered from the turmoil in the energy
sector, its main client base since it switched its focus to
plant engineering services from construction several years ago.
The company reiterated that it expected a significant fall
this year in the value of work done, or output volume, to about
4.1 billion euros from 5 billion a year ago and a significant
improvement in adjusted earnings before interest, tax and
amortisation (EBITA).
In the third quarter, its EBITA was 21 million euros on
output of 1.02 billion.
(Reporting by Edward Taylor; editing by Victoria Bryan and
David Clarke)