FRANKFURT Nov 10 Bilfinger Chief Executive Thomas Blades said the election of Donald Trump as President may boost the German company's chances of growing business in North America.

Major policies will be easier to implement quickly given that the Republican party controls the White House and both chambers of the United States congress, reducing chances of a political stalemate over major decisions.

"There is less uncertainty," Blades told reporters on a call to discuss the company's third-quarter results.

"The Keystone XL pipeline for example was personally vetoed by President Obama for a long time," Blades said. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Maria Sheahan)