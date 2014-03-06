BRIEF-Thaihot Group to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
* Says it plans to pay cash div 1 yuan per 10 shares for FY 2016
FRANKFURT, March 6 German engineering and services group Bilfinger said on Thursday it had formed a joint venture for facility services with Siemens and China's Beijing International Technology Cooperation Center (BITCC).
Bilfinger said it holds 40 percent in the venture, while Siemens and BITCC hold 25 percent and 35 percent, respectively.
No financial details were disclosed. (Reporting by Christoph Steitz; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
April 25 HNA Investment Group Co Ltd : * Says it plans to pay no div for FY 2016 Source text in Chinese: https://goo.gl/rZpqhH Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)