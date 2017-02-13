* To concentrate on six industries, new focus on cement
FRANKFURT, Feb 13 German industrial services
group Bilfinger plans to reinstate a dividend for
2016, promised a share buyback and said on Monday it would
return to growth in 2018 after years of strategy U-turns and
management turmoil.
Under Tom Blades, Bilfinger's fourth chief executive in six
years, the company said it would split its operations into two
segments - engineering and maintenance - and focus on four
regions from North America to the Middle East.
It said it would concentrate its efforts on six industries -
the energy segments that already make up the bulk of its
business, plus pharmaceuticals, metallurgy and, for the first
time, cement.
"With this strategy, we will grow profitably – and at a rate
that is stronger than the market," Blades said in a statement.
Bilfinger said the 2016 dividend of 1 euro per share - more
than twice what was expected, according to Thomson Reuters'
SmartEstimate - should set a floor for the coming years.
On top of a 150 million-euro ($159 million) share buyback
starting in 2017, it said it would cancel the roughly 4 percent
of treasury shares it holds, minus those needed for its employee
share programme.
Bilfinger said 2017 would be a year of transition, with a
medium to high single-digit percentage decline in output on an
organic basis but higher orders and an improvement in its
adjusted operating profit (EBITA) margin of about 1 percentage
point.
After that, annual output should grow by at least 5 percent
on average, with cost cuts driving the adjusted EBITA margin to
about 5 percent by 2020, it said - a margin last achieved when
ex-CEO Roland Koch left in 2013.
Bilfinger's 2016 output of 4.22 billion euros - the value of
work done over the year - fell 16 percent on a comparable basis
but beat Thomson Reuters' SmartEstimate of 4.15 billion euros.
Adjusted EBITA of 15 million euros compared with an expected
loss of 123 million.
($1 = 0.9436 euros)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Additional reporting by Ilona
Wissenbach; Editing by Maria Sheahan)