DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 30 German
construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE
will use proceeds from the sale of its Concessions
business to help fund takeovers planned in the medium term, its
chief executive said.
Bilfinger expects to garner an amount of more than 100
million euros ($133 million) on the sale of Concessions, its
unit that operates public-private partnerships, Roland Koch told
journalists in Duesseldorf late on Monday.
Bilfinger is selling Concessions as part of a shift from
construction-based projects to more predictable industrial
services and maintenance work.
The company already has around 850 million euros available
for takeovers in the next 18 months and is eyeing targets
particularly in the energy services sector -- oil and gas -- in
the United States, he said in remarks set for release on
Tuesday.
Bilfinger's normal upper limit for the size of takeovers is
around 300-400 million euros and the company would not
over-stretch itself, he said.
"We were never over-ambitious," Koch said, adding that the
company was also looking at smaller takeovers in Europe and
would not neglect Asia, either.
