DUESSELDORF, Germany, July 30 German construction and industrial services group Bilfinger SE will use proceeds from the sale of its Concessions business to help fund takeovers planned in the medium term, its chief executive said.

Bilfinger expects to garner an amount of more than 100 million euros ($133 million) on the sale of Concessions, its unit that operates public-private partnerships, Roland Koch told journalists in Duesseldorf late on Monday.

Bilfinger is selling Concessions as part of a shift from construction-based projects to more predictable industrial services and maintenance work.

The company already has around 850 million euros available for takeovers in the next 18 months and is eyeing targets particularly in the energy services sector -- oil and gas -- in the United States, he said in remarks set for release on Tuesday.

Bilfinger's normal upper limit for the size of takeovers is around 300-400 million euros and the company would not over-stretch itself, he said.

"We were never over-ambitious," Koch said, adding that the company was also looking at smaller takeovers in Europe and would not neglect Asia, either. ($1 = 0.7545 euros) (Reporting by Tom Kaeckenhoff Writing by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Victoria Bryan)