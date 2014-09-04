BRIEF-FIRST US BANCSHARES Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.06
* PRE-PROVISION NET INTEREST INCOME TOTALED $6.9 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2017 VERSUS $6.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger, which is 20 percent-owned by Swedish activist investor Cevian, sees no imminent danger of being broken up after three profit warnings, its chief executive said.
"The danger that a company will have other owners and a breakup will happen is always there when a company is undervalued," Herbert Bodner told journalists on a conference call.
Although Bilfinger's valuation is not good, Bodner said he did not anticipate being broken up: "I see no immediate danger."
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)
NEW YORK, April 25 Deutsche Bank has named Mike Weir head of US par loan trading, according to sources.