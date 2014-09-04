FRANKFURT, Sept 4 German industrial services and construction group Bilfinger, which is 20 percent-owned by Swedish activist investor Cevian, sees no imminent danger of being broken up after three profit warnings, its chief executive said.

"The danger that a company will have other owners and a breakup will happen is always there when a company is undervalued," Herbert Bodner told journalists on a conference call.

Although Bilfinger's valuation is not good, Bodner said he did not anticipate being broken up: "I see no immediate danger."

(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan; Editing by Edward Taylor)