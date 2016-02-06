(Adds background on buyer)
FRANKFURT/BERLIN Feb 6 Struggling German
industrial services group Bilfinger has agreed to sell
its water treatment unit to Chengdu Techcent Environment Group
for about 200 million euros ($223 million), it said on Saturday.
Bilfinger, which in its heyday built the Sydney Opera House
and the Munich Olympic stadium, has suffered in the past two
years from turmoil in the energy and petrochemicals sectors to
which many of its important customers belong, resulting in six
profit warnings within a year.
It has been accused of mismanagement by activist investor
Cevian which installed a new chairman in 2014 and a new
management team last year.
Bilfinger said it expects to conclude the sale of its water
treatment business in the first quarter and will then book the
net proceeds from the sale as additional liquidity.
The firm is also considering offers for the rest of its
Building and Facility unit, which comprises its most profitable
businesses.
The deal marks the latest in a string of Chinese
acquisitions of German companies, seeking to benefit from German
know-how.
Earlier this week, Beijing Enterprise agreed to
buy German waste management company Energy from Waste (EEW) for
1.4 billion euros and in January, ChemChina announced the
acquisition of German industrial machinery maker KraussMaffei
for roughly $1 billion.
Bilfinger's Water Technologies division, which employs 1,600
staff generated an output of 300 million euros in 2015, while
Techcent, which employs 1,000 staff, generated revenues of 810
million Yuan Renminbi ($123 million).
Techcent, which was founded in 2001, has been acquisitive
over the last two years, buying a 45 percent stake of German
peer CNP in 2014 and an 80 percent stake of U.S.-based Centrisys
Corp in 2015.
($1 = 0.8961 euros)
($1 = 6.5710 Chinese yuan renminbi)
(Reporting by Georgina Prodhan and Arno Schuetze; Editing by
Andreas Cremer and Elaine Hardcastle)